SUSPECT CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER, ASSAULT IN RIVERCHASE GALLERIA MALL SHOOTING

Hoover Police is still looking for other parties involved.

New at ten -- hoover police say an arrest was made today in a mall shooting that left and eight-year-old dead and injured three others.

22-year-old montez coleman of birmingham was arrested for the shooting.

He's now charged with capital murder and three counts of second-degree assault.

Hoover police also releases these surveillance photos from the riverchase galleria mall.

Investigators say coleman got into a verbal argument with a group of men and at one point, he pulled out a pistol and fired at the men.

Our community is heartbroken.

Our officers who were on the scene will forever bear the image of an innocent child dying in their arms. a child died because people chose to settle a verbal argument by firing guns at each other in a crowded mall the hoover police chief is also asking the public for help in identifying the other men involved in the argument.

The community in hoover is still reeling from the shooting.

The abc station in birmingham caught up with the mother of one of the shooting victims. laquisha brant says she couldn't believe it when she heard her daughter was shot.

I felt like my soul was coming out of me like this is my child and she's shopping with her sister and her boyfriend and her brother and you hear shooting, you are running, and you end up getting shot.

Brant says her daughter was released from the