Sawan month: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga river, throng lord Shiva temple | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published
The first showers of the monsoon season also mark the beginning of the ‘Sawan’ month.

Devotees on July 6 took holy dip in Ganga river and offer prayers, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Devotees flocked to the Ghats in Varanasi city to take the holy dip.

Devotees also fast on Mondays during the holy month which is known as Sawan Somvar Vrat.

Panchkula (Haryana)/ Amritsar (Punjab), July 06 (ANI): Devotees gathered at temples across country to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.

Locals celebrated the day at Saketri Shiva temple in Panchkula.

In Amritsar, devotees thronged Shivala Bhaiyan temple to worship on the special day.

The first Monday of sawan month is considered to be a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.

