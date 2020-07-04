Talulah Riley shuts down Elon Musk child bride rumours

Actress Talulah Riley has silenced allegations suggesting she was chosen to be Elon Musk's child bride by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell .

Lawyers for British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell claim she is not a flight risk, as they appeal to court in New York to grant her bail - Reuters Ghislaine..

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein recruit, groom, and sexually abuse girls for years. Her lawyers told the court their client denies the charges, saying, 'Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors in New York doubled down in their bid to keep Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars while awaiting trial.

Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is due in court and more news to start off your..

Tesla "very close" to fully autonomous driving U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

A future software update could activate full "level-five" autonomy in cars, the Tesla founder says.

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett (CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.

