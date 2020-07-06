Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mandatory Mask Discussion
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Mandatory Mask Discussion

Mandatory Mask Discussion

An online petition was signed by 174 people in favor of making public masking mandatory.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The coronavirus.

In less than 12 hours, the decatur city council will meet to discuss making masks mandatory in public.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with what people in decatur have to say about the potential ordinance, sierra?

This morning 174 people have signed an online petition in support of a mask ordinance.

The petition will be presented to the mayor and the city council at tonight's meeting.

The council is set to go over the proposed ordinance during a work session.

At it's meeting last week, the city council agreed to continue the discussion on the ordinance so they could have more time to look it over and hear more from the public before it's voted on.

According to the current draft, you could face a fine of up to 500 dollars and up to 30 days in jail for not wearing a mask in public.

There are some exceptions listed like when you're eating, drinking, or getting a medical exam.

But the city seems split on the issue.

Angie thom, supports mask ordinance "a lot of immune compromised people don't have that option.

They have to go to work and they have to deal with the public and right now in decatur, the people isn't wearing a mask," tracy murks, does not support mask ordinance "if someone has major issues, which i understand, different medical issues, then they should wear a mask or they should take the proper precautions for themselves," the work session starts at 4 pm.

That will be followed by a regularly scheduled council meeting where the council could decide to vote




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BorealJo

Lori Jo Coleman RT @CharlieAngusNDP: Timmins Council is gathering input on making masks mandatory inside public places. As people begin to mingle in great… 15 minutes ago

kimzarzour

Kim Zarzour Mandatory masks rules: 'draconian' (Richmond Hill politician's view) or 'responsible' (Markham & Vaughan mayors')?… https://t.co/VFQgCS6Y5L 47 minutes ago

CharlieAngusNDP

Charlie Angus NDP Timmins Council is gathering input on making masks mandatory inside public places. As people begin to mingle in gr… https://t.co/zMYE6ykuBc 1 hour ago

Imanuel1965

Imanuel RT @BerlinSpectator: By suggesting the mandatory mask rule in shops and malls should be scrapped, the Commerce Minister of Mecklenburg-Hith… 7 hours ago

BerlinSpectator

The Berlin Spectator By suggesting the mandatory mask rule in shops and malls should be scrapped, the Commerce Minister of Mecklenburg-H… https://t.co/4PitzpS1Sb 7 hours ago

mediaknowitall

J 🇺🇸 How did we go from this in March 2020 https://t.co/cr6JbRTWbh To mask shaming and mandatory mask in June 2020? #COVID19Pandemic 13 hours ago

lorraineagreen

Lorraine Green RT @MariannMeedWard: Thanks to everyone who gave me feedback regarding a mandatory mask bylaw in Burlington. I am bringing forward a bylaw… 19 hours ago