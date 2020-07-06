Mandatory Mask Discussion

An online petition was signed by 174 people in favor of making public masking mandatory.

The coronavirus.

In less than 12 hours, the decatur city council will meet to discuss making masks mandatory in public.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with what people in decatur have to say about the potential ordinance, sierra?

This morning 174 people have signed an online petition in support of a mask ordinance.

The petition will be presented to the mayor and the city council at tonight's meeting.

The council is set to go over the proposed ordinance during a work session.

At it's meeting last week, the city council agreed to continue the discussion on the ordinance so they could have more time to look it over and hear more from the public before it's voted on.

According to the current draft, you could face a fine of up to 500 dollars and up to 30 days in jail for not wearing a mask in public.

There are some exceptions listed like when you're eating, drinking, or getting a medical exam.

But the city seems split on the issue.

Angie thom, supports mask ordinance "a lot of immune compromised people don't have that option.

They have to go to work and they have to deal with the public and right now in decatur, the people isn't wearing a mask," tracy murks, does not support mask ordinance "if someone has major issues, which i understand, different medical issues, then they should wear a mask or they should take the proper precautions for themselves," the work session starts at 4 pm.

That will be followed by a regularly scheduled council meeting where the council could decide to vote