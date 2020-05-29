J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Canned Cat Food Causing Potentially Deadly Side Effects
The company said it received reports of pets having adverse reactions to Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula.
Katie Johnston reports.
U.S. FDA Recalls The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of One Lot of Natural Balance® Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté… https://t.co/QZfq1i4P8K 8 seconds ago
(Curled up in a ball under my Estinien things) RT @bigdickdps: PSA: "Natural Balance" cat food can kill your cat. DO NOT USE IT.
https://t.co/F1rVZ5NFsK 39 seconds ago
Spinster Hastings RT @veronikellymars: Cat owners: there's a big recall for cat food that can kill your pets.
Natural Balance is the brand.
Details: https… 1 minute ago
beaucoupkudzu RT @Beyond_I_Do: The Russian is too picky to eat this, but if you normally buy Natural Balance canned cat food, take it back!
https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago
