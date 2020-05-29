Global  

J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Canned Cat Food Causing Potentially Deadly Side Effects
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:35s - Published
J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Canned Cat Food Causing Potentially Deadly Side Effects

J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Canned Cat Food Causing Potentially Deadly Side Effects

The company said it received reports of pets having adverse reactions to Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula.

Katie Johnston reports.

FDArecalls

U.S. FDA Recalls The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of One Lot of Natural Balance® Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté… https://t.co/QZfq1i4P8K 8 seconds ago

AkiterraGoombah

(Curled up in a ball under my Estinien things) RT @bigdickdps: PSA: "Natural Balance" cat food can kill your cat. DO NOT USE IT. https://t.co/F1rVZ5NFsK 39 seconds ago

Newnative78

Spinster Hastings RT @veronikellymars: Cat owners: there's a big recall for cat food that can kill your pets. Natural Balance is the brand. Details: https… 1 minute ago

whutaxcent

beaucoupkudzu RT @Beyond_I_Do: The Russian is too picky to eat this, but if you normally buy Natural Balance canned cat food, take it back! https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago


