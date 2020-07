News conference: US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors' Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 24:27s - Published 8 minutes ago News conference: US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors' The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Colorado is allowed to require its presidential electors to vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote in a presidential election and may remove them if they do not do so, overturning an appeals court’s 2019 opinion. 0

