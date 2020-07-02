Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife said she 'always boos' during these 'Hamilton' scenes
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife said she 'always boos' during these 'Hamilton' scenes

Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife said she 'always boos' during these 'Hamilton' scenes

“Hamilton” fans have spent the weekend completely enthralled by the musical’s filmed version, which debuted July 3 on Disney Plus.Vanessa Nadal, who is married to “Hamilton” writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, live-tweeted her experience...watching the play’s movie version over the weekend, revealing some hilarious behind-the-scene details along the way.Nadal explained that she “always boos” any time her husband kisses another character — even when she watches the musical live.Other times, however, she said she’s simply “happy my partner is good at his job and gets to do what he loves”.Nadal also revealed she would often sing “Dear Theodosia” to she and Miranda’s son Sebastian as he was going to bed at night

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Wife Vanessa Nadal Does This When He Kisses Someone in 'Hamilton'

Vanessa Nadal is poking fun at husband Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s love life in Hamilton. The wife of the...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Kanye West declares he will run for president, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly split up, and Lin Manuel Miranda and c [Video]

Trending: Kanye West declares he will run for president, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly split up, and Lin Manuel Miranda and c

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter [Video]

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter

The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 23:33Published
Hamilton's hitting Disney+! Here are our top 5 moments [Video]

Hamilton's hitting Disney+! Here are our top 5 moments

Happy binging!

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 03:56Published