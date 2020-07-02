Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife said she 'always boos' during these 'Hamilton' scenes Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 minute ago Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife said she 'always boos' during these 'Hamilton' scenes “Hamilton” fans have spent the weekend completely enthralled by the musical’s filmed version, which debuted July 3 on Disney Plus.Vanessa Nadal, who is married to “Hamilton” writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, live-tweeted her experience...watching the play’s movie version over the weekend, revealing some hilarious behind-the-scene details along the way.Nadal explained that she “always boos” any time her husband kisses another character — even when she watches the musical live.Other times, however, she said she’s simply “happy my partner is good at his job and gets to do what he loves”.Nadal also revealed she would often sing “Dear Theodosia” to she and Miranda’s son Sebastian as he was going to bed at night 0

