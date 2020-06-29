Global  

Eight people rescued after burst water main flooded London road
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s
Eight people rescued after burst water main flooded London road

Eight people rescued after burst water main flooded London road

Eight people had to be rescued after vehicles were trapped in water on a major road in north-west London.

Firefighters helped motorists stuck in half a metre of water on the North Circular road near Brent Cross.

