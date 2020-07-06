Lynn Meadows Discovery Center hosts Fourth of July activities

... think rainactivites can be diff- right now.- that's why lynn meadows - - - - discovery center welcomed - families to come celebrate the- holiday saturday.

- news 25's grace boyles has more- from gulfport.- - although many large local - fourth of july celebrations wer- cancelled in order to help- slow the spread of covid, lynn- meadows discovery - center in gulfport treated- children saturday to- outdoor activities and festive- fourth-themed crafts.

- hannah johnson, art instructor:- "so, in the art room we are doing an art project inspired - by charles demuth and his famou- painting 'i saw the figure five- in gold.'

- it's a painting with a whole- bunch of fives, but instead of- - - - fives we're doing fours for the- fourth of july."

While many may have had to scra- their traditional july- 4th plans, spending the holiday- at the discovery- center allows kids to still - safely participate in - festivities.- hannah johnson, art instructor:- "in the time of covid, you know it's good to have it- here for them to get out of the- house a little bit, especially- if they're younger.

And just in- general, you know, having a - fourth of july celebration or - having a new year's - celebration or something like - that it helps teach them about- holidays and- how we celebrate certain- traditions and things like- that."

Grace boyles, news 25: "with kids running around and - interacting with each other onc- again after months in quaratine- the lynn meadows discovery- center is taking its- own precautions to help prevent- the spread of covid-19.

Play- equipment and - games are all regulary sanitize- and employees are required to - wear- masks."

Hannah johnson, art instructor:- "you know, we're usually pretty good in the normal- time about going every hour or- so and spraying everything down- we keep - everything tidy.

But now we're- really trying to go into each - exhibit after every guest and - spray everything down.

In here - spray down each table after - somebody uses it.

I - spray down the chairs and all o- the things they have touched."

Even though guests are not- required to follow the same - protocol as employees, many do.- hannah johnson, art instructor:- "a lot of families have been - - - really good about making sure - their children wear masks just- because, you know, they are kid- and sometimes they'll want to g- hug on their friend or they wan- to go play with - other kids.

And so if that does- end up happening they'll have a- least the mask to - help protect them."

The lynn meadows discovery- center is open- monday through saturday from 10- a-m to 5 p-m and sundays from 1- p-m to 5 p-m.

- in gulfport, grace boyles, news- 25.