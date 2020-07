8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:22s - Published 6 minutes ago 8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VALUES MAY CLIMB OVER A HUNDREDDEGREES NICK.THANKS SO MUCH TODAY.WE EXPECT TO GET THE VERY LATESTCORONAVIRUS NUMBERS FROM BOTH,KANSAS AND MISSOURI AND THELATEST UPDATE ON KANSAS REPORTEDNEARLY.CASES WITH 277 DEATHS HEALTHOFFICIALS REPORTED THE HIGHESTNUMBER OF NEW CASES SINCE THESTATE STARTED PROVIDING UPDATESON MONDAYS WEDNESDAYS ANDFRIDAYS.WYANDOTTE COUNTY HAS THE MOSTCASES.THIS IS MORE THAN 2,500 CASESTHAT’S FOLLOWED BY A JOHNSONCOUNTY WITH A LITTLE MORE THAN2,000 CASES IN MISSOURI THESTATE REPORTED MORE THAN 23THOUSAND CASES ON SUNDAY WITHJUST OVER 1,000 DEATHS KANSASCITY REPORTED JUST UNDER TWENTYSEVEN HUNDRED CASES JACKSONCOUNTY REPORTED CASES.YOU HAVE A FEW OPPORTUNITIES BYTHE WAY TO GET TESTED FOR THEVIRUS THIS WEEK THAT I KANSASCITY, MISSOURI HEALTH DEPARTMENTIS OFFERING MORE DRIVE THROUGHTESTING WORKERS WILL BE SET UPAT A DIFFERENT SITE EACH DAYFROM 11:00 TO 4:00 TODAY.IT’LL BE AT CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOLTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT RECOMMENDSYOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFOREPYTHIS TEST IS AVAILABLE FORPEOPLE LIVING IN KANSAS CITYJACKSON COUNTY AND CLAY COUNTY.PEOPLE LAUREN’S CAN ALSO GETTESTED WITHOUT LEAVING THEIRCARS LENEXA BASEHART.OUR INTERNATIONAL IS OFFERINGDRIVE UP TESTING LATER THIS WEEKTIME SLOTS ARE BETWEEN 9:00 ANDNOON ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAYAPPOINTMENTS ARE ENCOURAGED BUTWALK-UPS ARE AVAILABLE AND YOUDON’T NEED TO BE SHOWINGSYMPTOMS TO GET TESTED.WHERE WE CAN GET THE VERY LATESTCORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLINE ATKCCI.COM AND ON OUR APP WE HAVETHE LATEST STORIES COUNTS ANDMUCH MORE JUST LOOK FOR THECORONAVIRUS TAB.LET’S EAT 40 AND WE COULD FINDOUT TODAY WHEN THE ROYALS WILLRESUME PLAY THESE FLAWS EXPECTEDTO RELEASE THE SEASON SCHEDULETODAY.THIS COMES JUST DAYS AFTER WELEARN WILES CATCHER SALVADORPEREZ HAS TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.SO IF HE SAYS HE DOESN’T HAVEANY SYMPTOMS RIGHT NOW, AND HEFEELS FINE TODAY.I’LL BE THE FOURTH DAY OFPRACTICE IS THE FIRSTINTER-SQUAD SCRIMMAGE IS OR PLANFOR TOMORROW.SO HIS TEAMMATES SAY THAT THEYHOPE WILL BE ABLE TO REJOIN THEMSOON, AND IT’S PRETTY UNNERVINGJUST HOW QUICKLY THINGS CANCHANGE WITH THIS VIRUS.GUYS LIKE YOU SAW A SELFIE THATARE ASYMPTOMATIC THAT YOU KNOW,HE WAS READY TO CALL HIM ANDFEAR BEING HERE WITH US AND ALLOF A SUDDEN IS A CALL SAYS SAYSHE’S TESTED POSITIVE.SO THAT PART’S NERVE-RACKINGKNOWING THAT YOU CAN FEEL GREATAND GET SOME PRETTY BAD NEWS.SO THAT’S THAT’S THE MOSTNERVE-RACKING PART.SALVADOR PEREZ WILL BE ABLE TOREJOIN THE TEAM A