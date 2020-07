9 US states hitting grim new recordss Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:55s - Published 35 seconds ago 9 US states hitting grim new recordss The U.S. hits grim new records amid the pandemic. Nine states reported record numbers of cases over the weekend, including Florida with more than 21,000 new cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NINE STATES REPORTED RECORDNUMBERS OF NEW CASES OVER THEWEEKEND - INCLUDING FLORIDAWITH MORE THAN 21- THOUSAND NEWCASES OVER THE WEEKEND.TEXAS, SAW RECORDHOSPITALIZATIONS.IN HOUSTON -- THE TEXAS MEDICALCENTER SAYS - THE I-C-UCAPACITY IS 98- PERCENT.ABC NEWS REPORTS - ARIZONA ISALSO NOW SAYING - ITS RUNNINGOUT OF BEDS.IN CALIFORNIA, THE L-A COUNTYHEALTH DIRECTOR SAYS - THEREMIGHT NOT BE ENOUGH BEDS TOHANDLE A COVID-19 SURGE.PRESIDENT TRUMP STILL CLAIMSTHE CLIMB IN CASES IS A RESULTOF INCREASED TESTING - BUTHEALTH EXPERTS REJECT THATCLAIM.WE DON'T WANT TO HAVE IN THISCOUNTRY.// AND ANY DEATH, ANY CASE, ISTRAGIC.AND WE WANT TO DO EVERYTHING WECAN TO PREVENT THAT."PRESIDENT TRUMP IS EXPECTED TOHOLD ANOTHER CAMPAIGN RALLY ONSATURDAY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE.IT WILL BE OUTDOORS AND MASKSWILL BE PROVIDED, BUT NOTREQUIRED.THE WNBA ANNOUNCING - 7 PLAYERS





