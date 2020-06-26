Gyms and restaurants are closing their doors again, after an emergency mandate Monday from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.After outcry from restaurant owners, Mayor Gimenez issued a new statement to clarify the order, saying outdoor dining would be permitted, with some restrictions.

After Outcry From Owners, Mayor Gimenez Will Allow Outdoor Dining With Restrictions

Dave Clare @robmanuel Originally written as part of an ad campaign for double diamond beer, to encourage dog owners to get the… https://t.co/ldZrbAGGCI 1 week ago