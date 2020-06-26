After Outcry From Owners, Mayor Gimenez Will Allow Outdoor Dining With Restrictions
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:50s - Published
After Outcry From Owners, Mayor Gimenez Will Allow Outdoor Dining With Restrictions
Gyms and restaurants are closing their doors again, after an emergency mandate Monday from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.After outcry from restaurant owners, Mayor Gimenez issued a new statement to clarify the order, saying outdoor dining would be permitted, with some restrictions.