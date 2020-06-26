Global  

After Outcry From Owners, Mayor Gimenez Will Allow Outdoor Dining With Restrictions
After Outcry From Owners, Mayor Gimenez Will Allow Outdoor Dining With Restrictions

After Outcry From Owners, Mayor Gimenez Will Allow Outdoor Dining With Restrictions

Gyms and restaurants are closing their doors again, after an emergency mandate Monday from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.After outcry from restaurant owners, Mayor Gimenez issued a new statement to clarify the order, saying outdoor dining would be permitted, with some restrictions.

