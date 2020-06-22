Markets open flat but IT, auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on July 14 due to weak global cues amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 262 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,432 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 81 points or 0.75 per cent at 10,721.Except for Nifty pharma and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 2.1 per cent, private bank by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.7 per cent and metal by 1.4 per cent. Among stocks, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) plunged 6.4 per cent after research house Citi downgrade it to sell from neutral with a target at Rs 34 per share. Both HDFC and HDFC Bank slipped by 3.3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively after the latter conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operation.
Traders booked profit and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on July 10 following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S and P Sensex settled 143 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 36,594 while the Nifty 50 sank by 45 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,768.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank down by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, financial service by 1.9 per cent and metal by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, private lender Axis Bank slipped by 3.2 per cent to close at Rs 439.20 per share. ICICI Bank was down by 2.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and State Bank of India by 1.8 per cent.The other prominent losers were HDFC, JSW Steel, GAIL, Titan and Adani Ports.However, Reliance Industries jumped by 3.1 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 1,881 per share. Sun Pharma closed 2.2 per cent higher while FMCG majors Hindustan Lever, Britannia and Nestle India were up by 2.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices extended early gains in the afternoon session on July 09 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is seeing green shoots of economic recovery. "The story of global revival will have India playing a leading role," he said at the India Global Week Summit. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 409 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 36,738 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 108 points or 1.01 per cent at 10,813.Except for Nifty FMCG which slipped by 0.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal up by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.2 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 346 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 36,329 while the Nifty 50 edged down by 94 points or 0.87 per cent at 10,706. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto and realty down by 1.9 per cent each, IT by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank climbed up by 2.3 per cent and metal by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finance fell by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,197 per share while Bajaj Finserv slipped by 2.8 per cent. Tata Motors was down by 3.1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 2.8 per cent and Eicher Motors by 2.6 per cent. IT majors HCL Technologies and Infosys skidded by 2.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on July 16 amid mixed global trends with gains led by IT stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 255 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,307 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 55 points or 0.52 per cent at 10,673. But all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which jumped by 4.3 per cent and auto which crawled up by 0.3 per cent. Among stocks, IT software major Infosys spurted by 11.8 per cent to Rs 929.80 per share after posting 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 4,233 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
Equity benchmark indices traded over one per cent higher during early hours on July 15 tracking positive global trends with gains led by IT and financials stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.49 per cent at 36,569 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 157 points or 1.48 per cent at 10,757. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Shares of Reliance Industries moved up by 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,945.80 per share ahead of its annual general meeting this afternoon.
Equity benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday but the gains in IT and realty sectors were capped by PSU banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 178 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,021 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 56 points or 0.53 per cent at 10,607. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT and realty gaining by 1 per cent each but PSU bank down by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was up by 4.18 per cent at Rs 19,121 per share while Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 2.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent. Adani Ports closed 4.1 per cent higher at Rs 361 per share. Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.7 per cent while Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were up by 4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Reliance Industries edged higher by 1.53 per cent to Rs 1,785.50 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit. But metal stocks fell with JSW Steel and Tata Steel down by 1.7 per cent each and Hindalco by 1 per cent. IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity. Shanghai Composite closed 2.01 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.72 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.99 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices rose marginally during early hours on July 03 in line with Asian peers with buying seen across IT and auto counters. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 106 points or 0.29 per cent at 35,949 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 43 points or 0.41 per cent at 10,594. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT gaining by 1 per cent, FMCG by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors ticked up by 3.9 per cent at Rs 105.50 per share while Bajaj Auto rose by 2.1 per cent to Rs 2,941. Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.5 per cent each while HCL Technologies was up by 1.4 per cent. Reliance Industries edged higher by 0.83 per cent to Rs 1,775.15 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit.
Equity benchmark indices edged higher by about 1 per cent on firm global cues with IT and auto stocks witnessing handsome gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 292 points or 0.8 per cent at 36,886 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 95 points or 0.88 per cent at 10,863.Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.2 per cent, auto by 1.1 per cent, FMCG and metal by 0.8 per cent each.Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries touched a record high of Rs 1,929.90 per cent, up 2.76 per cent from its previous close, after announcing a day earlier that Qualcomm Inc will buy a 0.15 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore.IT major Tech Mahindra moved up by 3.1 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.2 per cent. Auto stocks also surged ahead with Tata Motors accelerating by 2.6 per cent and Maruti by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on July 02 tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 340 points or 0.96 per cent at 35,745 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 97 points or 0.93 per cent at 10,527.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, financial service and IT by 1.3 per cent each, and auto by 0.8 per cent.Among stocks, ONGC was the top gainer by moving up 3.4 per cent to Rs 83.20 per share. IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank rose by 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.The other prominent gainers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Wipro and Grasim. Among those in the red zone were UPL, Hindustan Lever, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains but closed over half a per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. The rising tension between India and China besides a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 180 points or 0.52 per cent at 34,911 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.65 per cent at 10,311. Among stocks, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged by 27.06 per cent to Rs 519.80 per share after it became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections. Cipla's stock jumped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 655.80 per unit after it announced the launch of remdesivir under its brand name Cipremi. Bajaj Auto gained by 7 per cent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv climbed up by 5.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 4.4 per cent to close at Rs 1,360 per share. However, those which lost were Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC and HDFC. Meanwhile, Asian stocks held flat while trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could slow down a quick economic rebound from the downturn triggered by the pandemic. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.18 per cent while mainland Chinese stocks dropped by 0.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.54 per cent.