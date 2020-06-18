Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results

Tata Consultancy Services was down by 0.5 per cent to Rs 2,193.05 per share after reporting nearly 14 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY21).
However, Sun Pharma gained by 2.9 per cent to Rs 496 per share, Dr Reddy's by 1.2 per cent and Cipla by 1.1 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday but the gains in IT and realty sectors were capped by PSU banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 178 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,021 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 56 points or 0.53 per cent at 10,607. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT and realty gaining by 1 per cent each but PSU bank down by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was up by 4.18 per cent at Rs 19,121 per share while Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 2.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent. Adani Ports closed 4.1 per cent higher at Rs 361 per share. Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.7 per cent while Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were up by 4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Reliance Industries edged higher by 1.53 per cent to Rs 1,785.50 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit. But metal stocks fell with JSW Steel and Tata Steel down by 1.7 per cent each and Hindalco by 1 per cent. IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity. Shanghai Composite closed 2.01 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.72 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.99 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices rose marginally during early hours on July 03 in line with Asian peers with buying seen across IT and auto counters. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 106 points or 0.29 per cent at 35,949 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 43 points or 0.41 per cent at 10,594. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT gaining by 1 per cent, FMCG by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors ticked up by 3.9 per cent at Rs 105.50 per share while Bajaj Auto rose by 2.1 per cent to Rs 2,941. Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.5 per cent each while HCL Technologies was up by 1.4 per cent. Reliance Industries edged higher by 0.83 per cent to Rs 1,775.15 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on July 02 tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 340 points or 0.96 per cent at 35,745 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 97 points or 0.93 per cent at 10,527.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, financial service and IT by 1.3 per cent each, and auto by 0.8 per cent.Among stocks, ONGC was the top gainer by moving up 3.4 per cent to Rs 83.20 per share. IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank rose by 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.The other prominent gainers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Wipro and Grasim. Among those in the red zone were UPL, Hindustan Lever, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive territory during early hours on June 30 amid strong global cues after data showed that China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 225 points or 0.63 per cent at 35,186 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 64 points or 0.62 per cent at 10,377.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 2.1 per cent and realty by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel edged higher by 4.75 per cent to Rs 336.10 per share while Hindalco was up by 3.2 per cent and JSW Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UPL, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Britannia and HDFC. Among those in the red zone were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, GAIL and Power Grid Corporation.
Equity benchmark indices extended early gains in the afternoon session on July 09 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is seeing green shoots of economic recovery. "The story of global revival will have India playing a leading role," he said at the India Global Week Summit. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 409 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 36,738 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 108 points or 1.01 per cent at 10,813.Except for Nifty FMCG which slipped by 0.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal up by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.2 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 346 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 36,329 while the Nifty 50 edged down by 94 points or 0.87 per cent at 10,706. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto and realty down by 1.9 per cent each, IT by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank climbed up by 2.3 per cent and metal by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finance fell by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,197 per share while Bajaj Finserv slipped by 2.8 per cent. Tata Motors was down by 3.1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 2.8 per cent and Eicher Motors by 2.6 per cent. IT majors HCL Technologies and Infosys skidded by 2.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.7 per cent, pharma by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. IT stocks appeared to be the flavour of the day with Infosys gaining by 2.6 per cent to Rs 784.50 per share. Wipro was up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.3 per cent. Auto stocks also gained marginally with Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors moving up by 1.6 per cent each and Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent. However, Power Grid Corporation slipped by 2.5 per cent to Rs 173.40 per share. Grasim was down by 2.4 per cent, ONGC by 2.1 per cent, ITC by 1.7 per cent and Tata Steel by 1.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian indices traded mixed despite a strong close on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, Nikkei traded down by 0.7 per cent as the market participants seemed concerned over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo.
Equity indices traded with a positive bias throughout on July 06 session amid a strong rally in all major sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 466 points or 1.29 per cent at 36,487 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 156 points or 1.47 per cent at 10,764.Nifty pharma slipped by 0.6 per cent but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 2.8 per cent, metal by 2.4 per cent, realty by 3 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and finance service by 1.4 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra witnessed a handsome gain of 7.4 per cent to Rs 569.70 per share. Tata Motors was up by 5.3 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 3.4 per cent. Metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 5.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent while index heavyweight Reliance Industries edged higher by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,855 per share.
Equity benchmark indices fell by over 1 per cent during early hours on June 29 amid weak global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world. That dimmed the hopes of an early economic recovery and drove investors to safer assets like government bonds, gold and the US dollar. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 431 points or 1.23 per cent at 34,740 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 130 points or 1.25 per cent at 10,253. Except for Nifty FMCG and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty metal down by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and financial service by 2 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finance dropped by 4.3 per cent to Rs 2,778.85 per share while Bajaj Finserv slipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 5,776.85. Private lenders were on slippery ground with Axis Bank down by 4.4 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 3 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.6 per cent. Hindalco, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bharti Infratel and Tech Mahindra too traded with a negative bias. But FMCG majors ITC, Nestle India and Britannia were in the positive zone along with Cipla and Sun Pharma.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 68 points or 0.2 per cent at 33,576 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 18 points or 0.19 per cent at 9,900. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed amid lacklustre trading. Among stocks, private banks slipped with ICICI Bankdown by 1.1 per cent to Rs 338.10 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped by 0.9 per cent, Axis Bank by 0.8 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 0.6 per cent. The others which lost were ONGC, Adani Ports, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro and Bajaj Auto. However, those which gained marginally were UPL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Vedanta, Britannia and Dr Reddy's. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell as spiking coronavirus cases in several US states and China pushed back hopes of a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost by 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was down by 1.3 p
