Fury as PM accuses care homes over COVID deaths



Boris Johnson has been criticised for saying too many care homes didn't 'follow procedures' during the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:22 Published 36 minutes ago

PM's comments that 'too many' care homes didn't follow coronavirus procedures 'neither accurate nor welcome'



Care providers have rejected comments from the Prime Minister that "too many" care homes did not properly follow procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "neither accurate nor.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 14 hours ago