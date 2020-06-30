Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sudan Country in Northeastern Africa
Sudan ends alcohol ban for non-MuslimsAfter more than 30 years of Islamist rule, the new justice minister outlines wide-reaching reforms.
BBC News
Rebels May Join Sudan's Government as Peace Deal ApproachesBy Mohammed Alamin and Tarek El-Tablawy (Bloomberg) — Sudan replaced its finance, foreign and energy ministers amid plans for a new government that could..
WorldNews
Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37Published
Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44Published
Darfur region of Sudan
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this