More rescue efforts deploy in Japan

Japan on Tuesday warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered rescue operations as the death toll in flood-hit areas rose past 50, with about a dozen people reported missing.

Fourteen are believed dead at the home on Kyushu, as the PM deploys 10,000 troops to help rescuers.

At least 16 people have died after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, according to local media. The floods in the Kumamoto region..

Dozens feared dead in Japan floods Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place. Gloria Tso reports.

Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday..