Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More rescue efforts deploy in Japan
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
More rescue efforts deploy in Japan

More rescue efforts deploy in Japan

Japan on Tuesday warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered rescue operations as the death toll in flood-hit areas rose past 50, with about a dozen people reported missing.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kyushu Kyushu Third largest island of Japan

Nearly 40 feared dead as torrential rains hit southwest Japan

 Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday..
WorldNews
Dozens feared dead in Japan floods [Video]

Dozens feared dead in Japan floods

Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

16 dead in Japan as heavy rain triggers floods - reports

 At least 16 people have died after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, according to local media. The floods in the Kumamoto region..
WorldNews

Japan flooding: Fears for nursing home amid torrential rain

 Fourteen are believed dead at the home on Kyushu, as the PM deploys 10,000 troops to help rescuers.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Heartbreaking moment passerby swims after car washed away by river with driver inside [Video]

Heartbreaking moment passerby swims after car washed away by river with driver inside

This is the heartbreaking moment a man frantically swims after a car was washed away by a river with the driver trapped inside. The vehicle was crossing the river while it was swollen from heavy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:44Published
Stranded workers scavenge for food through rubbish bins in Saudi Arabia [Video]

Stranded workers scavenge for food through rubbish bins in Saudi Arabia

Workers stranded in Saudi Arabia during the coronavirus pandemic are having to scavenge through bins for their next meal. Footage taken on June 13 shows Filipino cousins Byron Punzalan and Marco..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:41Published
Wild boar gives Malaysian firemen the run-around before amazingly managing to escape [Video]

Wild boar gives Malaysian firemen the run-around before amazingly managing to escape

A rampaging wild boar gave Malaysian firefighters the run-around as they tried to catch it in a family's front yard. The creature sparked panic when it burst into the garden in Muar town in Johor..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:12Published