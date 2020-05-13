More rescue efforts deploy in Japan

|
Nearly 40 feared dead as torrential rains hit southwest JapanNearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday..
Dozens feared dead in Japan floods
16 dead in Japan as heavy rain triggers floods - reportsAt least 16 people have died after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, according to local media. The floods in the Kumamoto region..
Japan flooding: Fears for nursing home amid torrential rainFourteen are believed dead at the home on Kyushu, as the PM deploys 10,000 troops to help rescuers.
