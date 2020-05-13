Global  

U.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. government awarded $1.6 billion to help Novavax quickly come up with a potential novel coronavirus vaccine, sending the stock surging more than 30 percent.

U.S. pumps $1.6 billion into Novavax’s COVID vaccine development

 Novavax Inc., one of the front-runners in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive $1.6 billion from the U.S. government, the biggest contribution..
WorldNews

