U.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine

Tejashwi Yadav lashes out at Bihar govt, says 'CM residence turned into hospital while poor are suffering'



Patna Medical College issued an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. While speaking to ANI in Patna on July 07, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav said, "When CM's sample is sent for COVID-19 test, reports are received in 2 hours. But in case of common men, it takes over 5-7 days." "Now CM residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital, while poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities," he added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22 Published on January 1, 1970