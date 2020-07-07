Emmanuel Acho: Mahomes needs 2-3 more Super Bowls to validate his historic contract
Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if Patrick Mahomes needs to win more Super Bowls to validate his historic contract.
Hear why Acho believes that Mahomes needs to win at least 2-3 more Super Bowls for the Kansas City Chiefs.
