Emmanuel Acho: Mahomes needs 2-3 more Super Bowls to validate his historic contract
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Emmanuel Acho: Mahomes needs 2-3 more Super Bowls to validate his historic contract

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if Patrick Mahomes needs to win more Super Bowls to validate his historic contract.

Hear why Acho believes that Mahomes needs to win at least 2-3 more Super Bowls for the Kansas City Chiefs.

