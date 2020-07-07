Rome Taco Bell employees diagnosed with hepatitis A

An employee at the Rome Taco Bell may have exposed customers to hepatitis A on several days in June and July.

Tested positive for hepatitis-a.

And they worked while infectious.

Taco bell corporate reached out to newschannel two to say that as soon as the franchise operator found out..... they started working with local health officials.

We're told, the restaurant - on erie boulevard west - was thoroughly sanitized.

The oneida county health department says the vaccine is effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

And for some customers -- that may mean tomorrow.

Theses are the days of exposure....and the days you need to be vaccinated by.

The individual worked nights.

We have the hours at wktv.com.... as well as the number to call to make an appointment to be vaccinated.

Time for a first look at the forecast.