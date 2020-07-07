Vizag Gas Leak: LG polymer's CEO, 2 directors, 9 officials arrested

Visakhapatnam Police arrested 12 people associated with LG Polymer Company in connection with gas leakage on July 07.

The gas leakage took place on May 7.

Death toll was 11 and more than 1,000 were injured due to exposure to gas.

Vizag CP, RK Meena said, "Today we have arrested total 12 members associated with LG Polymer Company.

We found evidence against these people on which we have taken action.

There are 2 members of Korean nationality, one is the CEO of the company and the other is the technical director.

The failed to do their duty and it was found during the investigation."