Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds To Controversy

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton musical has become an international sensation over the past five years, sweeping the 2016 Tony Awards and drawing top dollar for tickets.

When the streaming platform Disney Plus unveiled the movie version over a year ahead of schedule on July 3, it earned new fans and delighted those who'd only gotten to hear the original cast perform on the original cast recording (aka the soundtrack).

But reaching a wider audience also brought a deluge of criticism amid the praise—including concerns about how the work lionized the United States' slave-owning founding fathers and didn't accurately portray history.