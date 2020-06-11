Blackout 2020: Movement in African American communities

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal changeApple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change Following the death of African American man George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter movement protests for racial equality,..
June 18th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia NewsWe track some big events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. On June 18, 1942: The First Black Naval Officer was Commissioned. Bernard W. Robinson became the first African..
LGBTQ community unites with black activists for PrideThis year the lavish Pride parades are gone. In their place, online initiatives between African-American and LGBTQ communities calling for racial and social justice. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.