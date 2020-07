San Francisco Tech CEO's Racist Rant Is Latest Example Of Attacks On Asians Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:21s - Published 3 minutes ago San Francisco Tech CEO's Racist Rant Is Latest Example Of Attacks On Asians A man who seen in a viral video delivering vulgar and racist comments toward an Asian family celebrating a birthday at a restaurant in Carmel Valley has been identified by multiple publications as a San Francisco tech CEO. Devin Fehely reports. (7/7/20) 0

