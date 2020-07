No decision in DETR lawsuit; another hearing will be held on July 16.

TODAY....DETR FACED....A COURT HEARING.....ON A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT.IT ALLEGES....THE STATE HAS FAILED TO PAY....- 60- THOUSAND GIG WORKERS.....A HALF BILLION DOLLARS....IN UN-EMPLOYMENT.NO DECISION YET....TONIGHT.THE JUDGE WANTS TO MEETAGAIN.....NEXT WEEK.SOME NEVADANS....HAVE GONE -4- MONTHS...WITHOUT A PAYCHECK ORUN-EMPLOYMENT PAYMENTS.JUDGE BRESLOW: "WHEN DOES YOURFEDERALLY PROTECTED RIGHTBEGIN?

THE ANSWER IS THAT TO BEDETERMINED"DETR IS POINTING TO FRAUD....AS A SPEED BUMP.JUDGE BARRY BRESLOWAPPOINTED.....A SPECIAL MASTER...TO WORK WITH DETR...TO RESOLVE.... THE PROBLEM.IF IT DOESN'T HAPPEN....BY NEXT WEEK...THEY'LL MEET AGAIN....FOR A POSSIBLE DECISION.THE JUDGE MADE IT CLEAR....HE WANTS THE SYSTEM...TO WORK BETTER...SO DO WE.

TO THIS DAY...WE'VE BEEN ASKING....THE GOVERNOR....HOW HE WILL MAKE....THAT HAPPEN.TO THIS DAY.....WE HAVE BEEN STONEWALLED.WE'LL GO ON THE RECORD YETAGAIN.....TO INVITE YOU....GOVERNOR SISOLAK....TO A ONE-ON-ONE CONVERSATION....THE NUMBER OF CORONA-VIRUS