Forklift used to transport hundreds of trapped students to exam centre during floods in China
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:29s - Published
A forklift was used to transport more than 500 trapped students to an exam centre to take the university entrance exam in central China.

In the clip, filmed in Huangmei County in Hubei Province on July 8, a forklift with students on it drove through a flooded road.

Another video shows police officers and firefighters pushing the students on an inflatable boat through the floods.

A heavy rainstorm brought the flash floods to the county, causing the students to get trapped in the submerged boarding school.

According to reports, all trapped students have successfully finished their test in the morning.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

