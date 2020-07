'If China didn't intrude..': Congress demands transparency on LAC status

Congress has lashed out at the Modi government over the disengagement process in Ladakh.

'If China had not intruded, how are they withdrawing?', asked Congress leader Salman Khurshid, referring to PM Modi's earlier statement that there had been no intrusion in Ladakh.

Khurshid said that the government needs to be more specific and transparent in communicating the present status at the LAC.

