Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion.

Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia.

What do we know about him?

Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries.

He is almost four times richer than the second-richest person in India.

He and his family live in a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai that cost an estimated $1 billion to build.

Ambani gets approximately $31,202 richer every minute.