Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Equity indices traded with a positive bias throughout on July 06 session amid a strong rally in all major sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 466 points or 1.29 per cent at 36,487 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 156 points or 1.47 per cent at 10,764.Nifty pharma slipped by 0.6 per cent but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 2.8 per cent, metal by 2.4 per cent, realty by 3 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and finance service by 1.4 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra witnessed a handsome gain of 7.4 per cent to Rs 569.70 per share. Tata Motors was up by 5.3 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 3.4 per cent. Metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 5.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent while index heavyweight Reliance Industries edged higher by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,855 per share.
Equity benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday but the gains in IT and realty sectors were capped by PSU banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 178 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,021 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 56 points or 0.53 per cent at 10,607. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT and realty gaining by 1 per cent each but PSU bank down by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was up by 4.18 per cent at Rs 19,121 per share while Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 2.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent. Adani Ports closed 4.1 per cent higher at Rs 361 per share. Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.7 per cent while Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were up by 4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Reliance Industries edged higher by 1.53 per cent to Rs 1,785.50 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit. But metal stocks fell with JSW Steel and Tata Steel down by 1.7 per cent each and Hindalco by 1 per cent. IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity. Shanghai Composite closed 2.01 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.72 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.99 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices rose marginally during early hours on July 03 in line with Asian peers with buying seen across IT and auto counters. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 106 points or 0.29 per cent at 35,949 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 43 points or 0.41 per cent at 10,594. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT gaining by 1 per cent, FMCG by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors ticked up by 3.9 per cent at Rs 105.50 per share while Bajaj Auto rose by 2.1 per cent to Rs 2,941. Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.5 per cent each while HCL Technologies was up by 1.4 per cent. Reliance Industries edged higher by 0.83 per cent to Rs 1,775.15 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit.
While speaking to media in Mumbai on July 08, the Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope spoke on reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days amid coronavirus outbreak in the state. He said, "Hotels have re-opened in Maharashtra, likewise, we will consider reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days." "We are positive about it. If social distancing norms are strictly followed, then there is no problem in reopening these two," Health Minister added.
Around 2000 beds made of polypropylene (a recyclable material) by BubbleGuard Division Nilkamal Limited have been donated for Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. While speaking to ANI, the Executive Director of company, Mihir Parekh said, "When pandemic began, we began creating a range of COVID-19 solutions, including beds and virus-guard partitions for offices and buses, using polypropylene (a recyclable material). It can be assembled in less than three minutes." "We have supplied over 4000 beds to hospitals in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand and several other locations. We have donated 2000 beds to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi," he added.
On International family Day, India's most influential business families. Dhirubhai Ambani created the Reliance empire to rule the Indian industrial sphere, his sons Mukesh and Anil took the enterprise..