Lysol approved to kill Coronavirus
Lysol has now been approved by the EPA to kill the Coronavirus.
Testing showed it killed the virus within two minutes.
It works on nonporous surfaces.
David Barth RT @USATODAY: Lysol is the first surface disinfectant approved by the EPA to wipe out the coronavirus. https://t.co/S10KVEVrza 28 seconds ago
medigrl EPA approves Lysol products for use against coronavirus https://t.co/QTJV1sS6b3 via @usatoday 3 minutes ago
🎓🎓🎓🎓 RT @Newsweek: Where to buy Lysol disinfectant spray approved by EPA to kill coronavirus https://t.co/nTgCZ8tkj8 5 minutes ago
José Lysol approved by the EPA to kill Coronavirus in 2 minutes. The only spray my mom has been using lol 11 minutes ago
GEEKSPIN Out of more than 420 products, these two Lysol products are the first to be proven effective against Coronavirus 😷… https://t.co/uJAjxgsDih 17 minutes ago
Maybe: Kaila RT @freep: EPA approves Lysol products for use against coronavirus https://t.co/eSSF0KtKzJ 22 minutes ago
Blanche Horst Lysol is the 1st EPA-approved household cleaner to kill coronavirus | The EPA approved two Lysol products as being… https://t.co/t793tnMLLs 29 minutes ago
Juan R. Montalvo RT @KNX1070: The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two @Lysol products it says “safely and effectively” kill the novel coronavir… 48 minutes ago