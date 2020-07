SCOTUS Guts Obamacare Contraception Mandate

The Supreme Court sided with employers who refuse to provide no-cost birth control to women as part of their health insurance.

Business Insider said this is a historic victory for the Trump Administration.

The 7-2 decision is a crushing blow to President Obama's Affordable Care Act, which included the "contraceptive mandate." The Trump Administration has worked to roll back the requirement since 2017.