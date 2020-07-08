Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates

Police have intensified the search for gangster Vikas Dubey.

A man suspected to be Vikas, was seen in Faridabad on Wednesday.

CCTV captured footage of a man suspected to be Vikas.

VIkas is the main accused in the recent Kanpur encounter where eight police personnel were killed.

Police also nabbed three of Vikas’ associates.

A close aide of Dubey, Amar Dubey was shot dead by the police in UP’s Hamirpur.

Another gang member Shyamu Bajpai was shot in the leg and arrested by the police.

Watch the full video for all the latest updates on Vikas Dubey.