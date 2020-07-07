Global  

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport

England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match.

England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel bowls Dominic Sibley as Test cricket returns

 West Indies' Shannon Gabriel bowls England's Dominic Sibley with just the 10th delivery of the day as Test cricket returns at the Ageas Rose Bowl.
BBC News

Black Lives Matter: England & West Indies kneel before first ball at Ageas Rose Bowl

 England and West Indies players take the knee before the first ball of the day to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
BBC News
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes ready for 'massive occasion'

 Stand-in captain Ben Stokes says England are ready for the "massive occasion" of the first Test against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test [Video]

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the start of play at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
England v West Indies: How do the captains compare? [Video]

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain. We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Will Smith has been called the N-word by police 'on more than 10 occasions' [Video]

Will Smith has been called the N-word by police 'on more than 10 occasions'

Will Smith revealed he has been called the N-word by police officers on "more than 10 occasions" as he reflected on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

England and West Indies players take a knee

 England and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
BBC News

