Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Graham Thorpe Cricket player of England.
England cricket team Sports team
England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel bowls Dominic Sibley as Test cricket returnsWest Indies' Shannon Gabriel bowls England's Dominic Sibley with just the 10th delivery of the day as Test cricket returns at the Ageas Rose Bowl.
BBC News
Black Lives Matter: England & West Indies kneel before first ball at Ageas Rose BowlEngland and West Indies players take the knee before the first ball of the day to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
BBC News
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50Published
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes ready for 'massive occasion'Stand-in captain Ben Stokes says England are ready for the "massive occasion" of the first Test against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News
West Indies Island region of the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Will Smith has been called the N-word by police 'on more than 10 occasions'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
England and West Indies players take a kneeEngland and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this