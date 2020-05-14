Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Helps Hand Over Check For $85k To The North Texas Food Bank
The running back teamed up with CentreTX to raise money to help feed over 400,000 families in North Texas this summer.
Katie Johnston reports.
