Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Helps Hand Over Check For $85k To The North Texas Food Bank
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
The running back teamed up with CentreTX to raise money to help feed over 400,000 families in North Texas this summer.

Katie Johnston reports.

