New Jersey Now Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Where Social Distancing Isn't Possible
As more states see increases in the number of COVID cases, more places are requiring people wear masks, including New Jersey; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Face Masks Required In New Jersey While Indoors, Outdoors If Social Distancing Not PossibleAlecia Reid reports.
Face Masks Now Required In Outdoor Settings In New JerseyAlecia Reid reports.
Check This Out: New mask aims to help people eat, drinkThe latest fashion trend this year is the face mask. It's helping to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic. But it sometimes makes social distancing hard especially when you're eating or..