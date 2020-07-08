Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey Now Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Where Social Distancing Isn't Possible
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:48s - Published
New Jersey Now Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Where Social Distancing Isn't Possible

New Jersey Now Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Where Social Distancing Isn't Possible

As more states see increases in the number of COVID cases, more places are requiring people wear masks, including New Jersey; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Face Masks Required In New Jersey While Indoors, Outdoors If Social Distancing Not Possible [Video]

Face Masks Required In New Jersey While Indoors, Outdoors If Social Distancing Not Possible

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:49Published
Face Masks Now Required In Outdoor Settings In New Jersey [Video]

Face Masks Now Required In Outdoor Settings In New Jersey

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:12Published
Check This Out: New mask aims to help people eat, drink [Video]

Check This Out: New mask aims to help people eat, drink

The latest fashion trend this year is the face mask. It's helping to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic. But it sometimes makes social distancing hard especially when you're eating or..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:43Published