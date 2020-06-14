B-Town mourns over sad demise of veteran actor Jagdeep

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on July 08 at his residence.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to express her condolences to the entire family.

Actor Sanjay Mishra wrote on his Instagram handle, 'I don't like you left us like this'.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan also expressed his heartily condolences to Naved and Javed Jafri via Twitter.