B-Town mourns over sad demise of veteran actor Jagdeep

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on July 08 at his residence. The actor's original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and Jagdeep was his stage name. Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films during his career. His role in 'Sholay' as Soorma Bhopali got very popular among the audience. Jagdeep is survived by 2 sons, Javed and Naved Jafri.
Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages and Instagram accounts spent more than $300,000 on ads to promote their posts. An analysis commissioned by Facebook found some of the pages and accounts included false personas.
Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor..