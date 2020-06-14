Global  

B-Town mourns over sad demise of veteran actor Jagdeep
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s
Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on July 08 at his residence.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to express her condolences to the entire family.

Actor Sanjay Mishra wrote on his Instagram handle, 'I don't like you left us like this'.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan also expressed his heartily condolences to Naved and Javed Jafri via Twitter.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jagdeep Jagdeep Indian actor

Veteran actor Jagdeep, famous as 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81 [Video]

Veteran actor Jagdeep, famous as 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on July 08 at his residence. The actor's original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and Jagdeep was his stage name. Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films during his career. His role in 'Sholay' as Soorma Bhopali got very popular among the audience. Jagdeep is survived by 2 sons, Javed and Naved Jafri.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon Indian actress


Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry


Sanjay Mishra (actor) Sanjay Mishra (actor) Indian actor


Irfan Pathan Irfan Pathan Indian cricketer


Javed Jaffrey Javed Jaffrey Indian actor, voice actor, dancer


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Indian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: Report

 It is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA

ndian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: Report

 It is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA
Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users [Video]

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages and Instagram accounts spent more than $300,000 on ads to promote their posts. An analysis commissioned by Facebook found some of the pages and accounts included false personas.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this


