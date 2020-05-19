Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine strike from captain Jordan Henderson earned the runaway champions a 30th top-flight victory of a remarkable season.The Reds require a further nine points from fixtures against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to surpass the 100 points Manchester City accrued two seasons ago.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

'Legend' Adam Lallana Unlikely to Be Risked Before Next Move: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

 Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for the club again, despite signing a short-term extension until the end of the season, as another injury..
WorldNews
Dream is to have a team full of Scousers, says Liverpool boss Klopp [Video]

Dream is to have a team full of Scousers, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Juergen Klopp says he hopes to have an entire Liverpool squad of homegrown talent at his disposal in the future as side prepare for Brighton.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:10Published

Jurgen Klopp: 'I want a Liverpool team with a Scouse soul'

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his dream is to have a team "full of Scousers" - with all first-team players graduating from the club's academy.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League: Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0

 Having announced that he will leave the club at the end of this season after a 10-year spell, the 34-year-old Spanish playmaker showcased all of his considerable..
WorldNews

Salah scores twice as champions Liverpool see off Brighton

 Liverpool continue their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at The Amex Stadium.
BBC News

Man City 5-0 Newcastle: Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling score

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

Ruthless Man City put five past Newcastle

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

Jordan Henderson Jordan Henderson English association football player

Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes [Video]

Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes

Soccer players will be able to tackle in close-contact training, and boxers spar with partners, as Britain's elite athletes take next step in returning to live sport

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published
Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing [Video]

Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing

Premier League players return to training after clubs agree to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:59Published
Premier League clubs return to training [Video]

Premier League clubs return to training

Premier League players return to training after clubs agree to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:59Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool

We take an in-depth look at the upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser [Video]

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring and the home side then created a string of chances to kill off the game.Instead they had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Vardy scored with six minutes remaining, soon after Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

'I do not understand the rules' - Arteta confused by VAR monitor use

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he does not understand the use of pitch-side monitors after the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah.
BBC News

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City: Vardy rescues point for visitors after Aubameyang opener

 Jamie Vardy equalises with five minutes remaining to earn Leicester a point at 10-man Arsenal.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club

Thursday's football gossip: Godfrey worth £50m, Norwich tell Dortmund

 Norwich want £50m for Dortmund target, Havertz tells Chelsea he wants to join, Ajax join the race for Hojbjerg, plus more.
BBC News
Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace [Video]

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea: Blues beat Palace despite Wilfried Zaha stunner

 Chelsea further strengthen their position in the Premier League's top four with victory over Crystal Palace in an entertaining encounter at Selhurst Park.
BBC News

Burnley F.C. Burnley F.C. Association football club

Rodriguez hits Burnley winner to sink wasteful West Ham

 Jay Rodriguez's winner edges Burnley closer to a Europa League spot as relegation-threatened West Ham rue a missed chances.
BBC News

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United: Egan rescues draw for Blades at Turf Moor

 John Egan strikes with 10 minutes to go to earn Sheffield United a draw at fellow European hopefuls Burnley.
BBC News
Banner organisers won’t undermine Burnley’s ‘fantastic’ community work – Dyche [Video]

Banner organisers won’t undermine Burnley’s ‘fantastic’ community work – Dyche

Sean Dyche is keen to ensure the actions of a minority do not overshadow the work done by Burnley in the community after a banner bearing the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ was flown over the Etihad Stadium during their match against Manchester City.The club have condemned the banner and promised to impose life bans on the perpetrators if they can be identified, and Dyche said the message stood in contrast to the club’s principles.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout [Video]

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout

Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to make a statement about their intentions next season with a...
The Sport Review - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks. Sadio Mane’s sixth goal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off [Video]

LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off

Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C. won the Premier League on Thursday. In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club. Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James'..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Heskey backs Liverpool to break PL points record [Video]

Heskey backs Liverpool to break PL points record

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is backing the Premier League champions to push on and break the record points tally of 100, which was set by Manchester City in 2017/18.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:03Published