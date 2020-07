The Rays once again take the field at an empty Tropicana Field for MLB's Summer Camp.



Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe reacts to NBA hotline receiving tips about bubble infractions in Orlando



According to reports, there have already been several anonymous tips to the NBA hotline about players breaking rules in the Orlando bubble. Almost immediately, Twitter began to have a field day with.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago