Ivy League postpones athletic competition until 2021, decision could affect Colgate teams

Colgate University teams, who play against Ivy League competition, may be affected by decision.

The Ivy League said it will not hold athletic competitions for fall sports this year, and will not entertain having any competition until at least January 1, 2021.

Has cancelled all athletic competitions through the remainder of the calendar year...and it could have some implications locally.

The ivy league - which contains cornell in ithaca - has ruled out sports until at least january first - becoming the first division one conference to make a decision of this nature.

Fall sport athletes will not lose a season of ivy league or ncaa eligibility, and students seeking a fifth year can work with their school to work out their options.

A decision on the remaining winter and spring sports calendar - and a decision on whether or not the fall sports could happen in the spring will be determined at a later date.

This could have a ripple effect locally as colgate men's and women's ice hockey plays in the e-c-a-c with ivy league schools - and other raiders sports teams play various ivy league schools as well - so colgate teams could see their schedules altered because of this.

The status of ivy league winter sports will be updated within the next couple of weeks.

We will follow how this will affect colgate as more information is presented.

Fans hoping to make the two and a half hour trek to watkins glen