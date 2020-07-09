Global  
 

King upholds Muhyiddin as Malaysia PM in brief Parliament sitting
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published
All but state media barred from session, first since Muhyiddin took power, with king's speech only item on agenda.

Muhyiddin Yassin Muhyiddin Yassin Malaysian politician, Prime Minister of Malaysia

Verdict in first 1MDB case packs risk for Malaysian government

 Shares Whichever way the verdict goes on Tuesday in the first 1MDB corruption trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak, the outcome will be fraught with..
WorldNews

Malaysia Malaysia Country in Southeast Asia

Malaysia's ruling coalition stumbles as key ally quits political pact

 By Joseph Sipalan KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition on Thursday said it will withdraw from a political alliance with the..
WorldNews

Fugitive financier Jho Low in Macau, say Malaysian police

 Shares A fugitive financier being hunted by Malaysian authorities over his role in the country's multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal is hiding in the Chinese..
WorldNews
Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison [Video]

Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to serve 12 years in jail after a court in Kuala Lumpur found him guilty of corruption in the first of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state fund.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:36Published
Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts [Video]

Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts

A Malaysian court has found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty. The verdict came in on Tuesday in Najib's first corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund. According to Newser, the ruling came five months after a new government took power with Najib’s Malay party. Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said; “I find the accused guilty and convict the accused of all seven charges".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case [Video]

Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case

In landmark verdict, Najib Razak becomes the first Malaysian leader to be convicted of corruption.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:23Published

