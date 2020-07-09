King upholds Muhyiddin as Malaysia PM in brief Parliament sitting

|
Muhyiddin Yassin Malaysian politician, Prime Minister of Malaysia
Verdict in first 1MDB case packs risk for Malaysian governmentShares Whichever way the verdict goes on Tuesday in the first 1MDB corruption trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak, the outcome will be fraught with..
WorldNews
Malaysia Country in Southeast Asia
Malaysia's ruling coalition stumbles as key ally quits political pactBy Joseph Sipalan KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition on Thursday said it will withdraw from a political alliance with the..
WorldNews
Fugitive financier Jho Low in Macau, say Malaysian policeShares A fugitive financier being hunted by Malaysian authorities over his role in the country's multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal is hiding in the Chinese..
WorldNews
Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:36Published
Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:23Published
