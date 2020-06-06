Global  

Deadly gas leak at India chemical plant, hundreds hospitalised
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Deadly gas leak at India chemical plant, hundreds hospitalised

Deadly gas leak at India chemical plant, hundreds hospitalised

At least 11 dead and 300 to 400 people admitted to local hospitals in Andhra Pradesh state's Visakhapatnam district.

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

Delhi-NCR to receive moderate thundershower for next 24 hrs: IMD [Video]

Delhi-NCR to receive moderate thundershower for next 24 hrs: IMD

Deputy Director-General of IMD, Anand Sharma on July 07, informed that Delhi-NCR will receive moderate thundershower for next 24 hours and after that light rain thundershowers for the next 48 hours. He said, "For next 24 hours, we expect a moderate thundershower in Delhi-NCR and after that for the next 48 hours we expect light rain thundershowers. This will lead to normal and below normal temperatures but we don't expect heavy showers at the moment." He further said, "We have a cyclonic circulation over Saurashtra and Kutch, another cyclonic circulation on Jharkhand has weakened and another cyclonic circulation is present over coastal Andhra Pradesh."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:49Published
COVID-19: Body laid to rest using JCB machine in AP's Tirupati [Video]

COVID-19: Body laid to rest using JCB machine in AP's Tirupati

The body of a COVID-19 positive person was laid to rest using JCB machine in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The body was laid to rest in a pit using a proclainer with family's consent on July 05. The weight of body was over 175 kg. While speaking to media, the Commissioner of Tirupati Municipal Corporation, PS Girisha said, "The body weighed over 175 kg, so the proclainer was used with family's consent. But such an incident won't be repeated" There are over 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Visakhapatnam district Visakhapatnam district District in Andhra Pradesh, India


