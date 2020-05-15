Global  

NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Tom Brady has admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for him to adjust to life in Tampa Bay after he brought to an end his 20-year association with the New England Patriots earlier this year.

