Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? – video explainer
Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 05:21s - Published
Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? – video explainer

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? – video explainer

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just disappear’.

America has now had more than 2.7 million confirmed cases - more than double that of Brazil, the second most-affected country.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert, has said the country is ‘going in the wrong direction’, infections could more than double and the subsequent death toll ‘is going to be very disturbing’.

The Guardian’s Ed Pilkington looks at why a patchwork approach to lifting lockdowns, as well as the president’s mixed messages on wearing a mask, have led to confusion across the country and why some states are having to clamp down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandraRedell

Sandra Redell @IvankaTrump Coronavirus is surging. And we still have a second wave to contend with. Get out of your dads head and think about your kids. 43 seconds ago

lizmmm

Liz Miller Kovacs @lapublichealth why are gyms still open? Gyms are high-risk businesses for Coronavirus. COVID-19 is surging at an a… https://t.co/P4tIT6s48X 1 hour ago

Barbiewithatude

😷 Wash your damn hands 😷 RT @creatia: Months Into Virus Crisis, U.S. Cities Still Lack Testing Capacity With cases surging, some cities are seeing long testing lin… 3 hours ago

creatia

Creatia Months Into Virus Crisis, U.S. Cities Still Lack Testing Capacity With cases surging, some cities are seeing long… https://t.co/dZibdRZvYK 3 hours ago

YeahButDuh

Yeah But RT @MarkWarner: Cases are surging, and we still don’t have a national testing strategy. https://t.co/T4ZrGdYE6N 5 hours ago

bill_21c

bill shea Months Into Virus Crisis, U.S. Cities Still Lack Testing Capacity. With cases surging, some cities are seeing long… https://t.co/14v9bc3JwL 8 hours ago

cliffyclavin1

cliffyclavin RT @maddow: "Months Into Virus Crisis, U.S. Cities Still Lack Testing Capacity" "With cases surging, some cities are seeing long testing l… 9 hours ago

klp8083

kari pittman RT @WebMD: With the start of fall classes approaching, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that the CDC will issue new guidelines to c… 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid [Video]

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid

From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published
Covid virus spreads via air? WHO admits 'emerging' proof, detailed brief soon [Video]

Covid virus spreads via air? WHO admits 'emerging' proof, detailed brief soon

The World Health Organisation has 'acknowledged emerging evidence' that there may be airborne transmission of the Covid-19 virus. WHO's Technical Lead on Infection Prevention and Control, Benedetta..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:27Published
Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam [Video]

Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam

From over 1 crore Chinese students giving university entrance exams, to India's recovery rate reaching 61.13% - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The process for clinical..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published