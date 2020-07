Kangana's team alleges Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at her, called her 'mad'

On Wednesday morning, Pooja Bhatt tweeted to remind how the Bhatts had launched Kangana Ranaut in their 2006 production "Gangster".

Reacting to the tweet Kanganas team has now launched a tirade on social media saying Poojas father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, threw chappals at Kangana, called her "mad" and humiliated her.