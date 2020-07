'Save fitness industry': Gym owners protest in Jabalpur for reopening

Gym owners in Jabalpur staged a protest against government demanding to allow reopening of the gyms in their area.

Since the time lockdown has begun, gyms are continuously on a shutdown mode with no orders of its opening even after Unlock 2.0.

Gym trainers are facing troubles in providing salaries, paying electricity bills and many more.

They want the government to prepare the guidelines regarding reopening of gyms, which they can follow.