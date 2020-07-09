Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Kathryn Hall⚖️ RT @BBCWorld: Search underway in South Korea after mayor of Seoul Park Won-soon reported missing by daughter https://t.co/DwqSK5hGW5 3 seconds ago

Vote Decent People In to Office RT @CNN: Park Won-soon, the mayor of Seoul, South Korea, has been reported missing, and police have launched a search for him, an official… 5 seconds ago

YupIndeed RT @cnnbrk: The mayor of Seoul, South Korea, has been reported missing and police have launched a search for him, an official says https:/… 12 seconds ago

Hot Mama 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 RT @washingtonpost: Seoul mayor reported missing as police launch search operation https://t.co/uoYg2CtMOj 31 seconds ago

Detective 101 RT @Ravagiing: Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon is "missing" police search for his whereabouts are underway. .... 😏 Prolly kidnapped. 34 seconds ago

#AceTweetNews New Tumblr post: "(SEOUL, S.K.) JUST IN: Massive search is underway for the Mayor Park Won-soon is missing Thursday… https://t.co/u2NQIrEafX 39 seconds ago

Diane Hinsenkamp RT @cnni: BREAKING: The mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police have launched a search for him, an off… 50 seconds ago