Not just app, building community is also important, says Chingari co-founder

Chingari is one of the Indian applications that has seen huge traction after the ban on TikTok and other China-linked applications.

The platform is considered as the top Indian alternative to TikTok.

The application has raked in millions of downloads in less than a week.

Watch Chingari co-founder Sumit Ghosh discuss the challenges and opportunities for made in India apps with Hindustan Times’ Kul Bhushan