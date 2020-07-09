New Revelation Hurts Core Biden Argument

During the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the Obama administration suddenly told states to shut down their testing, without providing much in the way of explanation.

And, Joe Biden's top advisor at the time has acknowledged that the Obama administration didn't do "anything right" to combat that pandemic, In 2009 CBS News reported that the decision to "stop counting H1N1 flu cases was made so hastily that states weren't given the opportunity to provide input." Political analysts say this could decimate Biden's argument that would have handled a pandemic better than Pres.

Donald Trump.

Biden has demanded Trump speed up testing for the CoronaVirus.