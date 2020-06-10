Greenpeace activists scale a crane at Notre Dame cathedral in climate protest

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Greenpeace Non-governmental environmental organization
Russia charges Arctic city mayor over fuel spill response
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Greenpeace decries 'destructive' supertrawlers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Supertrawlers should be banned from protected areas, Greenpeace says
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this