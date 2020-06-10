Global  

Greenpeace activists scale a crane at Notre Dame cathedral in climate protest
Greenpeace activists scale a crane at Notre Dame cathedral in climate protest

Greenpeace activists scale a crane at Notre Dame cathedral in climate protest

Activists mounted a crane at the world-famous landmark, which is being renovated for fire damage, to hang banners protesting the French government's climate policies.

Russia charges Arctic city mayor over fuel spill response

Russia charges Arctic city mayor over fuel spill response

Russia said on Thursday it had charged the head of the remote Arctic city of Norilsk with criminal negligence over what investigators said was his bungled response to a major environmental disaster.

Greenpeace decries 'destructive' supertrawlers

Greenpeace decries 'destructive' supertrawlers

"Destructive" supertrawlers should be banned from fishing in the UK's protected marine areas, environmentalists say. The controversial factory ships can be more than 100 metres long and "vacuum" up huge quantities of fish as they work.

Supertrawlers should be banned from protected areas, Greenpeace says

Supertrawlers should be banned from protected areas, Greenpeace says

"Destructive" supertrawlers should be banned from fishing in the UK's protected marine areas, environmentalists say. The controversial factory ships can be more than 100 metres long and "vacuum" up huge quantities of fish as they work.

Greenpeace activists hang banner on Notre Dame Cathedral crane

Greenpeace activists hung banners from a huge construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris...
Greenpeace activists scale Notre Dame crane to rally for climate

Climate activists accuse France and its president of not doing enough to fight climate change.
