'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy will miss 'Soorma Bhopali' Jagdeep Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:23s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy will miss 'Soorma Bhopali' Jagdeep 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Veteran actor Jagdeep passes away: Bollywood celebs mourn Sholay actor's death After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost yet another gem. Veteran...

Mid-Day - Published 14 hours ago



Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sholay and Shahenshah co-star Jagdeep Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Thursday to mourn the demise of veteran comedian Jagdeep. Big B...

Mid-Day - Published 6 hours ago







Tweets about this Shagufta Gahlot RT @NH_India: #SoormaBhopali was only meant to be a comic diversion, a warm-up before Jai and Veeru reach the Thakur in #Sholay. Little did… 3 hours ago National Herald #SoormaBhopali was only meant to be a comic diversion, a warm-up before Jai and Veeru reach the Thakur in #Sholay.… https://t.co/x9uu9cYCl5 3 hours ago Subhash Shirdhonkar On the sets of the movie Sholay (1975) Producer G P Sippy, Dharmendra, Director Ramesh Sippy, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitab… https://t.co/lgkQt66CO0 11 hours ago nirendra dev ‘Sholay’ director Ramesh Sippy could not direct a film of that calibre! But look at some of those ‘dharma-putras’ a… https://t.co/c19y37YWLv 5 days ago