Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on July 05. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited the COVID Hospital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present. The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds. "DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations set up this 1000 bedded temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in just 12 days. Over 250 intensive care units are available here in accordance with WHO guidelines," Rajnath Singh said.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is doubling the lane of the world's highest motorable road at Khardung La which provides connectivity to the Siachen Glacier as well as the China border. The road at top point remains covered with ice for almost entire year. The double lane will help in preventing accidents of both military and civilian vehicles.
Baseer Ahmed Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J-K informed that all parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir will reopen for the public from tomorrow i.e. July 08. He said, "All parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir will reopen for the public from tomorrow. I appeal to people to take all precautions including wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing. The entry points of parks and gardens will have the arrangements of thermal screening."
The price of vegetables has raised the graph in Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir. Not only has the rain affected the supply and sale of vegetables but the ongoing Corona issue has also stayed the people to purchase vegetables from outside.
The Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers are on high alert at the international border with Pakistan in Jammu region. The soldiers are doing their routine patrolling with promptness to stop any infiltration activity from the Pakistani side. The neighbouring country continuously tries to infiltrate the terrorists inside Indian borders. Irrespective of seasons, these BSF soldiers guard the borders for the country by risking their lives. They are vigilant about any activity in the air, on the ground and also underground tunnels. BSF Jawans say they are alert 24x7 and 365 days to guard the borders and are ready for any challenge. The BSF Jawans are also vigilant about the drones as Pakistan has attempted many unsuccessful bids using drones for the infiltration and spying into Indian territory. A Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the BSF along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 21. Pakistan is also sending illegal consignments of narcotics and drugs and is also indulged in infiltrating terrorist ranks.
A batch of 250 residents of Jammu and Kashmir returned from Pakistan on June 25 via the Attari-Wagah border. Shivraj Singh Bal, SDM, Amritsar-2, said, "748 Indians have registered themselves to return to the country out of which 250 people of J and K are returning today." "There are around 400 passengers of J and K, and they will be sent directly to Lakhanpur from Attari and they will be further quarantined in the state only," the SDM added.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built three bridges near Leh which facilitated Indian Army's tank movement during stand-off along Line of Actual Control (LAC). It will allow movement of tanks..